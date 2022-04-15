Michigan travels to rival Michigan State on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the Spartans.

Michigan hits the road for a weekend series with Michigan State looking to bounce back from a 14-5 loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Wolverines outhit the Irish 11-10 but 12 walks by the pitcher did them in.

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The loss comes after they swept a three-game series with Cal State Fullerton last weekend.

Michigan is now 17-15 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Friday, the Wolverines will look to get back in the win column as they try to get back over .500 in conference play.

Michigan State, though, will look to get a big opening win against its rival as it tries to bounce back from a series loss to Ohio State last weekend.

The Spartans lost the first and third games to the Buckeyes but avoided being swept by getting a 10-8 win in the second game.

Michigan State is now just 2-4 in the Big Ten as it also lost two of three to Illinois to open up Big Ten play.

Both of these teams are needing to get wins and Friday's game will be a tone-setter for the rest of the weekend.

