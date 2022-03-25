Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan travels to Nebraska on Friday to take on the Cornhuskers in the first of a three-game series in college baseball.

Michigan saw its three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when it lost to Xavier 8-2. The Wolverines gave up runs in each of the first four innings and could never recover in the loss.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines now hit the road looking to start off Big Ten play with a big series win against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers come into Friday's game on a two-game losing streak. They played a three-game series with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and despite winning the first game, they dropped the last two, 4-1 and 21-4.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Nebraska to 8-11 on the year as the Cornhuskers had a tough non-conference part of their schedule.

Both of these teams have had their troubles at times this season and are looking to start off Big Ten play with a big series win.

Michigan comes in as the slight favorite, but winning on the road is tough in the Big Ten and it will have to play well to come back home with a series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Michigan at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961486
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy