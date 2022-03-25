Michigan travels to Nebraska on Friday to take on the Cornhuskers in the first of a three-game series in college baseball.

Michigan saw its three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when it lost to Xavier 8-2. The Wolverines gave up runs in each of the first four innings and could never recover in the loss.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines now hit the road looking to start off Big Ten play with a big series win against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers come into Friday's game on a two-game losing streak. They played a three-game series with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and despite winning the first game, they dropped the last two, 4-1 and 21-4.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Nebraska to 8-11 on the year as the Cornhuskers had a tough non-conference part of their schedule.

Both of these teams have had their troubles at times this season and are looking to start off Big Ten play with a big series win.

Michigan comes in as the slight favorite, but winning on the road is tough in the Big Ten and it will have to play well to come back home with a series win.

