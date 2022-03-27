Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska looks to finish off a series win against Michigan on Sunday in the finale of their three-game set in college baseball.

Nebraska struck first blood on Friday when it knocked off Michigan 13-9 in its Big Ten opener.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Cornhuskers trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth but answered with six runs in the inning and then four more in the sixth to break the game open.

Garrett Anglim had a career day, driving in six runs to help lead the Cornhuskers to the win on Friday.

The win helped them snap a two-game losing streak in which they had given up 25 runs combined.

The defense still gave up a lot but the offense came through and Sunday they will look to stay hot.

Michigan, on the other hand, is trying to get back on track as its pitching has struggled this year.

The Wolverines have been able to score runs, but they have given up a lot of runs, and on Sunday, they will look to be better as they go for a series finale win before heading home to take on Oakland on Wednesday and then Iowa next weekend.

