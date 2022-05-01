Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan takes on Purdue in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in West Lafayette in college baseball.

Michigan and Purdue were supposed to play the second game of their series on Saturday but it was postponed due to weather, so Sunday they will play a doubleheader starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are looking to bounce back from a bad loss on Friday in which they gave up 18 runs to the Boilermakers.

Purdue scored in six of the eight innings they batted in and easily dispatched of the visiting Wolverines in the first game.

It was the second straight loss for Michigan as it had lost its series finale against rival Ohio State last Sunday.

The Wolverines now sit 22-17 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten coming into Sunday's twin bill.

The Boilermakers had been struggling a bit coming into the weekend as they had lost five of six and were swept by Belmont last weekend in a non-conference series.

With the win on Friday, Purdue is now just 5-6 in the Big Ten, and Sunday, they will look to get back to .500 in the conference and secure a series win against the Wolverines.

