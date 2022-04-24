Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State visits Northwestern in the finale of a three-game set with the Wildcats in college baseball.

Michigan State is looking to finish off its weekend with a big win against Northwestern before heading home to take on Notre Dame on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

The Spartans came into the weekend looking to bounce back after they were swept by rival Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines blew them out in game one and then beat them 8-2 and 6-3 in the last two games.

They did bounce back with wins against Oakland on Tuesday and Eastern Michigan on Wednesday but are hoping to make up some ground in the Big Ten with a win on Sunday against the Wildcats.

Northwestern won its first two conference series against Indiana and Penn State but struggled against Illinois last week and was swept in three games.

The Wildcats were able to get a win, though, before this series when they beat Saint Louis 8-5 on Tuesday.

The win gave them a bit of confidence heading into the weekend and now they are looking to finish the series with a big home win against the struggling Spartans.

