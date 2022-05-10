Michigan State vs. Notre Dame stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 14 Notre Dame (28-10) hasn't played since May 1 and is well-rested for Tuesday's non-conference game at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, against Michigan State (21-24), which is playing its fourth game in three days and also has a road game scheduled Wednesday.

How to Watch Michigan State at Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Spartans were swept in a rain-soaked series at Penn State, losing a doubleheader on Sunday and taking a 10-9 loss in 11 innings Monday after games on Friday and Saturday were rained out. After playing the Fighting Irish, Michigan State visits Western Michigan Wednesday afternoon before hosting Iowa in a three-game series.

Notre Dame took two of three from Boston College in ACC action when it last played. In the Atlantic Division, the Irish are 13-8 in conference play and trail Louisville (15-8-1) and the Spartans are 6-12 in Big Ten Conference play.

The teams split two meetings earlier this year. The Irish took a 2-1 win at the Minnesota Cambria College Classic on March 5 and Michigan State earned a 6-2 victory at Detroit's Comerica Park on April 26.

Junior left-hander Jack Brockhaus is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Spartans. It's his first start this season after seven relief appearances. He's got a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 17.1 innings. Freshman left-hander Jack Findlay (0.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP) is set to start his sixth game for the Irish.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 81-58. Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb is slashing .344/.438/.514 with a team-high 44 RBI and leads the team with 18 stolen bases. Another sophomore, outfielder Jack Frank, leads the Spartans with seven homers.

Jack Zyska and Brooks Coetzee have eight homers apiece for Notre Dame, Ryan Cole is 17-for-17 on the base-paths and Carter Putz has knocked in 37 runs.

