Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the matchup of fourth and fifth seeds in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois takes on Michigan. This game wraps up the first round of play.

The 2022 Big Ten baseball tournament continues on Thursday when No. 4 seed Illinois takes on No. 5 seed Michigan. It will be the first time the Illini and Wolverines square off this year after not meeting in the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Michigan vs. Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois finished the season strong, winning nine of its last 10 games. That included a sweep of Penn State on the final weekend of the regular season. With that, the Illini posted a 31-20 overall record and a 17-7 conference record.

Through the course of the 2022 season, Illinois posted a .293 batting average. That was the third-best mark in the Big Ten. An especially disciplined team at the plate the Illini struck out just 377 times — the second-fewest in the conference.

Michigan was a streaky team in 2022 and ended up finishing around .500. The Wolverines had a 28-25 overall record and a 12-12 in-conference record.

This season, Michigan was one of the best power-hitting teams in the Big Ten. The Wolverines posted a .471 slugging percentage and hit 75 home runs in 53 games — both ranking third in the conference.

The winner of this game will get the winner of Maryland-Indiana on Thursday. The loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game.

Which team will pick up the final spot in the winners' bracket? And which team will have its back to the wall on Thursday? Tune into Big Ten Network for the first pitch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Michigan vs. Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18236270
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois

By Alex Barth12 seconds ago
Soccer

AJ Auxerre vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_15924450 (1)
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: First Round

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ARIZONA STATE
College Baseball

Arizona State vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
imago1012249242h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy