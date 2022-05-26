How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois

In the matchup of fourth and fifth seeds in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois takes on Michigan. This game wraps up the first round of play.

The 2022 Big Ten baseball tournament continues on Thursday when No. 4 seed Illinois takes on No. 5 seed Michigan. It will be the first time the Illini and Wolverines square off this year after not meeting in the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois finished the season strong, winning nine of its last 10 games. That included a sweep of Penn State on the final weekend of the regular season. With that, the Illini posted a 31-20 overall record and a 17-7 conference record.

Through the course of the 2022 season, Illinois posted a .293 batting average. That was the third-best mark in the Big Ten. An especially disciplined team at the plate the Illini struck out just 377 times — the second-fewest in the conference.

Michigan was a streaky team in 2022 and ended up finishing around .500. The Wolverines had a 28-25 overall record and a 12-12 in-conference record.



This season, Michigan was one of the best power-hitting teams in the Big Ten. The Wolverines posted a .471 slugging percentage and hit 75 home runs in 53 games — both ranking third in the conference.

The winner of this game will get the winner of Maryland-Indiana on Thursday. The loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game.

Which team will pick up the final spot in the winners' bracket? And which team will have its back to the wall on Thursday? Tune into Big Ten Network for the first pitch.

Regional restrictions may apply.