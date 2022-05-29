After several delays, the Big Ten tournament is back and moving and will kick off today with a rematch of last night's game against Michigan and Iowa. This game is necessary because the Hawkeyes beat the Wolverines yesterday. Before that point, Michigan was undefeated in this tournament and with a victory would have moved on to the championship. It is a double-elimination so Michigan will have another chance to beat Iowa here today.

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa opened this tournament with a 5-2 loss against Penn State but it has won three straight since. The biggest reason for that turnaround is that the Hawkeyes' offense is starting to click more. They were leaving a lot of runners on base in the early stages of the tournament but finally broke out in a rematch against the Nittany Lions winning 11-3.

The Hawkeyes used some of that momentum in their game against the Wolverines. They had a small advantage after the sixth inning leading 3-2. They then scored four in the seventh to give them the padding they needed and went on to win 7-3. It was a surprising performance from Michigan, which couldn't get the timely hits going after it upset No. 1 Maryland the game before in an offensive explosion winning 15-8. Expect this rematch to have many more runs really on both sides.

Regional restrictions may apply.