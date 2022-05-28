Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to upset No. 1 Maryland on Friday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan pulled off a minor upset on Thursday night when it beat No. 4 Illinois 7-5 in the first round.

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines never trailed, but the Illini fought back to tie the game twice. Michigan, though, finally took control with two runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth.

It was a big win for the Wolverines, but it gets much tougher on Friday when they take on a Maryland team that swept them two weeks ago.

The Terrapin bats went off in the three-game series against the Wolverines as they scored 43 runs to get the three wins.

Friday, they will look to do it again as they try and stay perfect in the tournament.

Maryland got to this game by knocking off Indiana on Friday. It wasn't easy as the Terrapins had to come back in the bottom of the 10th and then won it in 11 innings.

They lead 4-0 early, but Indiana battled back to tie it and then they went down in the 10th. They recovered in time to avoid the upset and will now look to be better against Michigan on Friday.

