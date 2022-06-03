How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Michigan vs Oregon

Michigan and Oregon battle in the first round of the Louisville regional on Friday night in this major college baseball matchup.

Michigan surprised everybody in the Big Ten last week as it beat the top three seeds to win the conference tournament and the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Wolverines took down No. 4 Illinois in the first round, No. 1 Maryland in the second round and then lost to No. 3 Iowa.

They got their revenge the next day and whipped the Hawkeyes before beating No. 2 Rutgers to win their 10th Big Ten tournament championship.

They have been playing their best baseball of the year and will look to keep it up against Pac-12 foe Oregon.

The Ducks finished the year 35-23 and were a bit of a surprise that they made the NCAA tournament.

They had a good year, but they still didn't have a great resume. They did win seven of their last eight games to finish the regular season, but they went two and out in the Pac-12 tournament.

Friday is a new season, though, and they will look to put that behind them and get a first-round win against the Wolverines.

