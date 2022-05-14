Minnesota and Indiana will meet today in game two of this weekend's Big Ten series both looking to improve their college baseball records.

Minnesota is on the road at Indiana this weekend for the penultimate series of Big Ten conference play. The Gophers and the Hoosiers will play game two of the series today. After their win yesterday, the Hoosiers improved their record to 23-26 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play. The Gophers' record is now 14-32 overall and 4-15 in conference play.

How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Game one was a back-and-forth matchup yesterday which resulted in an 8-6 victory for Indiana. Minnesota put up three runs in the second and fifth innings to take a 6-2 lead over the Hoosiers.

Unfortunately for them, the Gophers were not able to withstand Indiana and in the bottom of the eighth as the Hoosiers put up six runs to win the game.

Minnesota is currently at the bottom of the Big Ten standings while Indiana is sitting right in the middle. With only this weekend's series and next weekend's series remaining in conference play, both teams will be looking to improve their Big Ten records to gain a higher seeding in the Big Ten tournament. The tournament will be held May 25-29 with Nebraska hosting.

