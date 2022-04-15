After playing six of its last nine games on the road, Iowa returns home this weekend. The Hawkeyes will host Minnesota for a three-game set beginning on Friday night.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes played well on the road where they have won four of their last six games. Iowa comes into this weekend 17-12 on the season. A series win would put the team over .500 in conference play, from the current 3-3 Big Ten record.

On Tuesday, Iowa picked up a 16-2 win over Milwaukee. Sophomore first baseman Peyton Williams went 3-for-6, raising his season average to .330 through 27 games. That's second on the team behind freshman right fielder Keaton Anthony, who is batting .340.

Minnesota comes in riding a two-game winning streak. The Golden Gophers beat Maryland 4-3 on Sunday, picking up their first Big Ten win of the year. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over St. Thomas on Tuesday and now head on the road after a five-game homestand.

Junior righty Sam Ireland has been the series opener for Minnesota this year. In eight starts, he's 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and has compiled 51 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.

Iowa has used a few different Friday starters, but senior righty Dylan Nedved has had the honors the last two weeks. In his last start against Illinois, Nedved allowed just one run on three hits in five innings, while fanning six hitters.

