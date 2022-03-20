Mississippi State and Georgia wrap up a big SEC three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Athens in college baseball.

Georgia will be looking to finish off a big home series against reigning national champ Mississippi State with a win on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Georgia game on fuboTV.

The Bulldogs were able to get a huge 11-0 win in game one, which was their sixth straight win heading into their game on Saturday. Their bats came alive late as they scored seven runs in the eighth inning to break open a 4-0 game.

The win on Friday moved them to 15-3 on the year and has them playing great baseball. Getting a series win against Mississippi State to start off SEC play would be huge for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State, though, has struggled a bit to start this season. The loss on Friday was already its eighth of the year as it was just 11-8 heading into Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a historic season in which they beat rival Vanderbilt in the national title series, but this year has been much tougher.

Sunday afternoon, they will be looking to finish off the weekend with a big win before hosting Southern on Tuesday and then a big weekend series with rival Alabama.

