How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

Mississippi State will hit the road to take on Missouri on Sunday afternoon in college baseball action.

On Sunday afternoon and evening, there will be plenty of entertaining game to keep an eye on in the wide world of sports. From a college baseball one intriguing matchup will feature Mississippi State hitting the road to take on Missouri.

How to Watch the Mississippi State at Missouri Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have gone 25-19 on the season. It hasn't been a great year for Mississippi State, but the team also hasn't been a pushover either. In their last game, the Bulldogs ended up getting blown out 19-8 by the Tigers after beating them 13-4 in Game 1 of the series.

On the other side of the field, the Tigers are 23-17 this season. Just like Mississippi State, Missouri has not exactly had the kind of season that it was wanting. Despite that fact, the Tigers could come up with a big series win today.

While the matchup doesn't feature a championship contender, it is a very evenly matched game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.