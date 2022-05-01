How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday afternoon and evening, there will be plenty of entertaining game to keep an eye on in the wide world of sports. From a college baseball one intriguing matchup will feature Mississippi State hitting the road to take on Missouri.
How to Watch the Mississippi State at Missouri Today:
Game Date: May 1, 2022
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SEC Network (G)
Live stream the Mississippi State at Missouri game on fuboTV:
The Bulldogs have gone 25-19 on the season. It hasn't been a great year for Mississippi State, but the team also hasn't been a pushover either. In their last game, the Bulldogs ended up getting blown out 19-8 by the Tigers after beating them 13-4 in Game 1 of the series.
On the other side of the field, the Tigers are 23-17 this season. Just like Mississippi State, Missouri has not exactly had the kind of season that it was wanting. Despite that fact, the Tigers could come up with a big series win today.
While the matchup doesn't feature a championship contender, it is a very evenly matched game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the series win.
