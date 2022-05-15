Mississippi State is looking for a win in a bad way. It has lost eight in a row including the first two games of this series against Texas A&M. It will look for some positive momentum if it can win this game and then a tune-up against Northern Alabama before it concludes the regular season against Tennessee, the best team in college baseball. The Aggies are playing well lately winning six of their last seven and looking to keep up their good conference play and improve to 17-10 in the SEC.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Texas A&M game on fuboTV:

Both of these first two games have been high-scoring and close affairs. Texas A&M held off MSU 8-7 on Friday. The game yesterday was tied at six in the middle of the eighth. The Bulldogs started the game with a 4-0 lead but they let the Aggies inch their way back in. Sophomore Jack Moss hit a double giving Texas A&M its first lead of the game in the seventh.

Mississippi State answered the bell when left fielder Brad Cumbest hit a solo bomb in the top of the eighth. It was no matter for the Aggies though as they pulled away securing the game scoring three in the bottom of the frame to win 9-6 for their sixth straight series win. Mississippi State is more than hanging with Texas A&M in this series though. It has a real shot at salvaging this game which would get it back to .500 on the season.

