How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With one conference sweep already under its belt, No. 2 Arkansas returns home this weekend to host Mississippi State. The Razorbacks are 15-2 in Fayetteville this year.

With No. 1 Tennessee taking on No. 9 Vanderbilt this weekend, No. 2 Arkansas has a chance to slide into the top seed with a strong performance against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks welcome the Bulldogs to Fayetteville for a three-game SEC series beginning on Friday night.

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas has won 14 of its last 15 games, including a sweep of SEC foe Kentucky two weeks ago. In their last game on Tuesday, they topped Arkansas-Little Rock 16-8. Graduate outfielder Brayden Webb went 3-for-5 in that game and hit his team-leading fifth home run of the year.

With that win, Arkansas is now 19-4 on the year. The Razorbacks come into this series against Mississippi State 5-1 in SEC play. 

The Bulldogs have won five of their last six, including taking two of three from Alabama last weekend. On Tuesday, they beat Memphis 10-4 to improve to 16-10 on the season.

Senior righty Connor Noland will get the start for Arkansas in this one. In six starts this year, Noland is 3-1 with a 3.91 ERA.

He'll be opposed by junior righty Preston Johnson from Mississippi State. Johnson has been a strikeout machine through six starts, with 50 hitters fanned in 34.1 innings. He's 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA this season.

USATSI_17993458
