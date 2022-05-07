Florida vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida will take on conference rival Mississippi State in some college baseball action today.

Throughout all the games it has played, Florida is 26-18 this season, but it is just 8-13 against Southeastern Conference opponents.

Two weeks ago, the Gators were swept by conference rival Tennessee by a combined score of 17-6, including getting shut out in the second game.

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

They bounced back from the sweep in their next conference series and won two of three games against Kentucky. They took game one 9-2 and then game two 9-1, but the team lost game three 8-1.

Non-ranked Mississippi State has had a similar season. This year, the Bulldogs are 25-20 overall but just 9-12 in conference play.

They are coming off of a series with Missouri where they won the first game 13-4, but then they lost games two and three by a combined score of 26-14.

R.J. Yeager leads the team in home runs with 16 on the season and is second in batting average, hitting .316.

Pitcher Cade Smith is tied with Parker Stinnett with four wins apiece from the mound. Smith has the second-lowest ERA on the team with 4.20.

