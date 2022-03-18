Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SEC play begins for a pair of D1Baseball.com's top-25 teams, as No. 20 Georgia hosts No. 23 Mississippi State for three games this weekend, beginning on Friday.

Two top-25 teams begin conference play in the SEC this weekend. No. 23 Mississippi State is traveling to No. 20 Georgia for a three-game set, which begins Friday night at Foley Field. 

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Mississippi State vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia has gotten off to a 14-3 start this year. The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games, including a sweep of Lipscomb last weekend. They then beat USC-Upstate 15-3 on Tuesday. 

Collectively, twin brothers Cole and Connor Tate hit for the cycle in that one. Shortstop Cole went 3-for-6 with a single, double, and triple. Right fielder Cole was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, and drove in three runs in the game.

Mississippi State comes into Friday 11-7, and has won four games in a row. The maroon Bulldogs swept Princeton last weekend, and also put together an impressive weekday offensive showing beating Binghamton 13-5 on Monday. Graduate second baseman RJ Yeager went 2-for-4 against the Bearcats with a home run and four runs driven in.

Junior Jonathan Cannon should get the start for Georgia in this one. As the team's Friday starter this year, he's gone 3-1 and has a 2.39 ERA in 26.1 innings. Last time out against Lipscomb, he allowed just one run and five hits in six innings while striking out 11. On the other side, Mississippi State's opening starter situation has been in flux. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

