Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Stream: Watch online, TV channel

In-state rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss meet up for a three-game series this weekend, beginning on Thursday.

The most-played series in the history of SEC baseball will add its 468th chapter on Thursday. Mississippi State heads to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in the first of a three-game series.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

It's been a matchup that has favored Mississippi State in recent years. The Bulldogs have won six consecutive road games against the Rebels and have had the upper hand in every series between the two since 2015.

Mississippi State comes into this year's meeting riding high once again. The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games, including taking two of three from Auburn over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs improved their record to 22-16 on the year, beating Jackson State 17-2 in non-conference action. Junior center fielder Kamren James led the way, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run. He drove in three runs and scored three of his own. James leads the Bulldogs this year, hitting .324 through 38 games.

Ole Miss' lineup is built around senior utility player Tim Elko, who has been one of the best hitters in the SEC this season. Elko is batting .320 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 36 games - he leads the Rebels in all of those categories.

