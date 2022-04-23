Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Mississippi State wraps up its three-game set with rival Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss is one of the best rivalries in the SEC and Saturday they wrap up their three-game conference series.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in a non-conference game and it will still be heated, but when conference bragging rights are on the line, it is a little more intense.

On Thursday, Ole Miss drew first blood when it scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-2 victory.

That win was just the sixth in conference play for the Rebels, as they were 6-10 heading into Saturday's game.

Mississippi State has also struggled in the loaded SEC, as the loss on Thursday put the Bulldogs at the same 6-10 conference record.

Neither team is bad, but the conference is arguably the best in the country, and they have both had trouble getting wins. Saturday, they will both look to get a win in the finale and head home on a high note before battling again in a couple of days.

