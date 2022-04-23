Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State wraps up its three-game set with rival Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss is one of the best rivalries in the SEC and Saturday they wrap up their three-game conference series.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Mississippi State at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in a non-conference game and it will still be heated, but when conference bragging rights are on the line, it is a little more intense.

On Thursday, Ole Miss drew first blood when it scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-2 victory.

That win was just the sixth in conference play for the Rebels, as they were 6-10 heading into Saturday's game.

Mississippi State has also struggled in the loaded SEC, as the loss on Thursday put the Bulldogs at the same 6-10 conference record.

Neither team is bad, but the conference is arguably the best in the country, and they have both had trouble getting wins. Saturday, they will both look to get a win in the finale and head home on a high note before battling again in a couple of days.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block the shot of Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots the ball over the arm of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Dallas Mavericks won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
BULLDOGS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna (26) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy