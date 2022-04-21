LSU of the SEC is set to battle it out this weekend with Missouri taking on the Tigers in a three-game series in college baseball. Game 1 is Thursday night.

This weekend, Missouri heads to Baton Rouge riding high ahead of a three-game set against LSU. Can the black-and-gold Tigers continue their surge or will the purple-and-gold Tigers be too much? Game 1 of the three-game set is on Thursday night.

How to Watch Missouri vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Missouri vs. LSU on fuboTV:

Missouri comes in having won three in a row and four of its last five games. Last weekend, the Tigers took two of three from Kentucky in SEC play.

They followed that up on Tuesday, beating Missouri State 6-5. With that win, they improved to 22-12 on the year.

Junior third baseman Luke Mann went 2-for-3 in that game with a double and a home run — his team-leading ninth of the year. He also drove in three runs, bringing his season total to 27.

LSU comes into this game 24-12 on the season with an 18-5 record at home. The Tigers also grabbed a mid-week win against an in-state opponent, taking down Louisiana-Lafayette 8-4 on Tuesday.

That game featured another standout performance from the LSU bullpen, which allowed just two hits over four innings of work. As a staff, LSU has a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

First pitch on Thursday night is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on ESPN 2.

