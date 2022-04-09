Skip to main content

Missouri vs. Tennessee Stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Saturday evening in college baseball action, Missouri will hit the road to take on Tennessee.

The 2022 college baseball is moving forward at full steam, and fans have already been treated to great matchups. There will be plenty more great options to choose from on Saturday, and one intriguing game to watch will feature Missouri hitting the road to take on Tennessee.

How to Watch the Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream the Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before tonight's game, the Tigers have gone 18-8 to open up the season. Missouri is unranked at this point in the year, but the team is looking to make a big statement tonight. Last time out, the Tigers dominated Kansas by a final score of 14-6.

On the other side of this matchup, the Volunteers come into the game with an excellent 28-1 record, and Tennessee is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the entire nation. In their last game, the Volunteers beat Lipscomb by a final score of 5-1 and will look to continue their winning ways tonight.

While the Volunteers are the overwhelming favorites to win this game, the Tigers are no slouch. Missouri will be looking to pull off the massive road upset over the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

