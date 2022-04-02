NC State visits ACC rival Clemson in the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon in college baseball.

NC State makes the trip to Clemson this weekend on a hot streak. The Wolfpack swept No. 12 Georgia Tech last weekend and come into the weekend on a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch NC State at Clemson in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

It has been a tough schedule for the Wolfpack to start off ACC play as they opened with No. 3 Notre Dame, then played at No. 8 Florida State before playing against No. 12 Georgia Tech last weekend.

They have got through the gauntlet with just a 4-4 record but they may have started to find their groove the last week

This weekend, they hope that continues against a Clemson team who comes into the weekend just 1-4 in the ACC.

The Tigers were swept in a doubleheader at Pitt last Friday and lost two of three to Miami the weekend before.

The one win in the ACC was an emphatic victory as they beat the Hurricanes 20-5 in the series finale to avoid the sweep.

It has been the lone bright spot in a tough start to conference play, but this weekend they hope being back at home can get them a much-needed series win.

