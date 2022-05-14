Skip to main content

How to Watch NC State at Duke in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke and NC State will continue their three-game ACC series with game two today.

Duke is hosting NC State this weekend in a three-game ACC series which began yesterday. The Blue Devils came into this weekend's series with an overall record of 20-27 and an ACC record of 9-15. The Wolfpack has had more success this season coming into this weekend with an overall record of 30-16 and an ACC record of 12-11. 

How to Watch NC State at Duke in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the NC State at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this weekend's series, Duke lost a very close non-conference game against East Carolina on Tuesday with a score of 5-4. The game was back and forth for all nine innings with it being tied at four going into the ninth. A late run from Duke in the ninth wasn't enough and East Carolina walked away with the win.

NC State also lost its last game leading into this weekend's series on Tuesday against UNCW with a score of 13-11. The Wolfpack got off to a hot start scoring five runs in the first inning but didn't score again until the fourth. In between, UNCW put up ten runs over three innings to take the lead. NC State had five runs in the fourth to tie it up. With a bit of back and forth over the next few innings, UNCW ended up on top.

Duke and NC State are fairly evenly matched within the conference so today's game should be a competitive one. 

