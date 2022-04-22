How to Watch NC State at Louisville in College Baseball

In ACC baseball action this weekend, No. 13 Louisville hosts a red hot North Carolina State team. The first game of that series takes place Friday night.

The top two teams in the ACC Atlantic standings, No. 13 Louisville and North Carolina State will play each other in a three-game series this weekend. Game 1 of that series is set for Friday night in Louisville.

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream North Carolina State vs. Louisville on fuboTV

North Carolina State comes into this weekend with six consecutive wins. That stretch includes wins over Virginia Tech, UNCW, High Point, and a three-game sweep of Boston College. In that span, the Wolfpack pitching staff has allowed just 4.3 runs per game.

At the plate, the Wolfpack feature freshman sensation Tommy White. White is hitting .346 this season with 14 home runs an 47 runs driven in in 35 games. He leads the team in both home runs and RBIs, and his 14 dingers are tied for the second-most among all ACC players.

With their well-rounded approach, the Wolfpack are 24-11 on the season. That includes a 10-7 conference record.

At 10-7, the Wolfpack are just behind Louisville for first place in the Atlantic division. The Cardinals are 9-6 in ACC play, and 25-11 overall.

Louisville's Ben Metzinger is also a contender in the ACC home run chase. The senior infielder is tied with White with 14 home runs on the year. In 36 games this season, Metzinger is hitting .324. He also has a standout OPS of 1.128.

