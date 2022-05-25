How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: North Carolina State vs. Miami

Third seed and No. 5 in the country Miami plays its first game of the ACC Tournament Wednesday night, taking on a North Carolina State team coming off a win.

The second day of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament wraps up Wednesday night with No. 5 Miami taking on North Carolina State. This will be the first game of the tournament for the third-seeded Hurricanes, while the Wolfpack come in off a win on the first day of the action.

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

North Carolina State is the eighth seed in this tournament and the middle team in Pool C with Miami and 10th-seed Wake Forest. The Wolfpack finished the regular season 34-20 and 14-15 in conference play.

After getting swept by the Deacons to end the regular season over the weekend, the Wolfpack came back to beat them 11-8 on Tuesday. They erased a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the fifth inning.

Junior shortstop Josh Hood gave the Wolfpack a big boost in that one. He went 2-for-5 in the game with a home run and three runs driven in.

Miami comes into this first playoff game 39-16 on the season and 20-10 in conference play. The Hurricanes wrapped up the regular season by taking two of three games against No. 14 Notre Dame.

Can North Carolina State pull off back-to-back upsets? Or will Miami start tournament play with a win? First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be found on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.