Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas and East Carolina battle Sunday afternoon with a berth to the College World Series on the line.

Texas avoided elimination on Saturday when it erased a 7-2 deficit to come back and get a 9-8 win.

How to Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs. East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs. East Carolina in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns scored four times in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead, but gave a run up in the top of the ninth to the Pirates. The Longhorns responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to get the walk-off win.

The win came a day after they were beat 13-7 by the Pirates. Texas now has a chance to earn a berth to the College World Series with another win.

The Pirates, though, will be looking to defend their home field and eliminate the Longhorns on Sunday. They were in great shape to advance on Saturday, but just couldn't hold onto the lead and now face an elimination game on Sunday.

The Pirates were in the same spot in the regionals before they came back to beat the Chanticleers in the second game.

They will look to do the same thing to the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs. East Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18523550
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Toyota / Save Mart 350

By Brandon Rush15 seconds ago
USATSI_16326984
Track and Field

How to Watch NYC Grand Prix

By Brandon Rush15 seconds ago
USATSI_18495345
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Playoffs: Vegas Force vs Trenton BIC

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Southern Miss vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs East Carolina

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
USATSI_18230585
USFL

How to Watch the Bandits vs. Breakers

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy