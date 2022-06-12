Texas and East Carolina battle Sunday afternoon with a berth to the College World Series on the line.

Texas avoided elimination on Saturday when it erased a 7-2 deficit to come back and get a 9-8 win.

How to Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Texas vs. East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Longhorns scored four times in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead, but gave a run up in the top of the ninth to the Pirates. The Longhorns responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to get the walk-off win.

The win came a day after they were beat 13-7 by the Pirates. Texas now has a chance to earn a berth to the College World Series with another win.

The Pirates, though, will be looking to defend their home field and eliminate the Longhorns on Sunday. They were in great shape to advance on Saturday, but just couldn't hold onto the lead and now face an elimination game on Sunday.

The Pirates were in the same spot in the regionals before they came back to beat the Chanticleers in the second game.

They will look to do the same thing to the Longhorns on Sunday afternoon.

