How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

Nebraska and Illinois begin a three-game weekend series on Friday. There are major playoff seeding implications on the line for both teams in this Big Ten matchup.

With two weekends to go, there are six teams in the Big Ten within four games of each other at the top of the standings. One of those teams is Illinois, which is at home this weekend taking on Nebraska in a three-game set that begins on Friday.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Illinois in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Heading into the weekend, Illinois is 12-6 in conference play. That has them tied with Iowa for third place and just two games back of first-place Maryland. Overall, the Illini are 26-19 in 2022.

While the Illini were out of conference play last weekend, they kept up their recent hot streak. With a three-game sweep of Miami (OH), they've now won five of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is trying to climb its way into a spot in the Big Ten postseason tournament. The Cornhuskers are currently in 10th place at 7-11, but are just one game back of Purdue for the eighth seed and final playoff spot.

This series will be a matchup of one of the Big Ten's best offenses against one of its best pitching staffs. Illinois is hitting .291 this year, which ranks third in the conference. On the other side, Nebraska ranks fourth with a 4.75 staff ERA. Cornhusker pitchers have issued just 171 walks - the fewest in the conference - to 381 strikeouts.

