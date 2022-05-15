Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska will hit the road for a Big Ten matchup against Illinois on Sunday in college baseball action.

Who would have thought that the 2022 college baseball season would have flown by this fast? We are already to the point in the season where teams are making their stretch runs to prepare to make a run at a championship. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Nebraska hitting the road to face off against Illinois.

How to Watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Cornhuskers have gone 20-28. It hasn't been the season that Nebraska was hoping for, but ending the year on a positive note would be good for the program. Last time out, the Cornhuskers ended up beating Illinois by a final score of 11-2 and will look to create a winning streak.

On the other side of the field, the Fighting Illini hold a 27-20 record coming into today's game. Illinois has the talent to make a run in the conference tournament, but very few are giving the program much of a chance. After losing to Nebraska in their last game, the Fighting Illini will look for some revenge today.

This is going to be a very entertaining Big Ten baseball matchup to watch. Fans will not want to miss out on the action. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big conference win.

