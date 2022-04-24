Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska visits Indiana on Sunday for the finale of its three-game set with the Hoosiers

Nebraska has not had the season it was hoping for this year, but it comes into the weekend hoping to get back on track as it hits the last month of the season.

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cornhuskers, who are normally near the top of the Big Ten, are looking for some consistency in conference play.

Nebraska entered the weekend just 4-5 in the Big Ten and was swept by Rutgers in its last conference series, including a tough 19-1 loss in the third game.

Indiana has struggled even more this year in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers entered the weekend with just two conference wins and are also coming off a sweep to Rutgers.

It was a tough series for the Hoosiers as they gave up a late lead in all three games. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the eighth in the first two games and in the ninth in the last game.

It was another tough set of games for a Hoosiers team that has had a tough season, which is unusual under head coach Jeff Mercer.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
NOTRE DAME LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany at Yale in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs Simba SC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Salah-Goal-Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Everton

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Strasbourg

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy