Nebraska visits Indiana on Sunday for the finale of its three-game set with the Hoosiers

Nebraska has not had the season it was hoping for this year, but it comes into the weekend hoping to get back on track as it hits the last month of the season.

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cornhuskers, who are normally near the top of the Big Ten, are looking for some consistency in conference play.

Nebraska entered the weekend just 4-5 in the Big Ten and was swept by Rutgers in its last conference series, including a tough 19-1 loss in the third game.

Indiana has struggled even more this year in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers entered the weekend with just two conference wins and are also coming off a sweep to Rutgers.

It was a tough series for the Hoosiers as they gave up a late lead in all three games. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the eighth in the first two games and in the ninth in the last game.

It was another tough set of games for a Hoosiers team that has had a tough season, which is unusual under head coach Jeff Mercer.

Regional restrictions may apply.