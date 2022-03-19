Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada and Fresno State play in the second of their three-game series on Saturday night in a big Mountain West battle in college baseball.

Nevada comes into its weekend series with Fresno State 4-1 in the Mountain West after it swept San Jose State last weekend.

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Nevada at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolf Pack split a two-game series with Air Force in their first conference series but put up 46 runs in their three-game set with the Trojans.

It was an offensive explosion for Nevada, but it couldn't keep it up when it lost its last game to Dixie State on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack beat it on Tuesday but dropped the second game.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to just 8-6 coming into the weekend. They may just be a couple of games over .500 but they have played well in the Mountain West and will look to continue that on Saturday.

Fresno State, though, will be looking to slow them down as it tries to bounce back from a series loss to New Mexico last weekend.

The Bulldogs won the middle game against the Lobos 12-3 but lost the rubber match on Sunday in 11 innings.

They followed that up with another loss on Tuesday to Harvard 8-2 to drop them to just 7-10 on the year.

This weekend they will try and turn things around but it won't be easy against a good Nevada team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Nevada at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during overtime period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) and forward Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after the game against the Columbus Crew at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Kindred High School vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17380788
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy