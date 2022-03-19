Nevada and Fresno State play in the second of their three-game series on Saturday night in a big Mountain West battle in college baseball.

Nevada comes into its weekend series with Fresno State 4-1 in the Mountain West after it swept San Jose State last weekend.

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Wolf Pack split a two-game series with Air Force in their first conference series but put up 46 runs in their three-game set with the Trojans.

It was an offensive explosion for Nevada, but it couldn't keep it up when it lost its last game to Dixie State on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack beat it on Tuesday but dropped the second game.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to just 8-6 coming into the weekend. They may just be a couple of games over .500 but they have played well in the Mountain West and will look to continue that on Saturday.

Fresno State, though, will be looking to slow them down as it tries to bounce back from a series loss to New Mexico last weekend.

The Bulldogs won the middle game against the Lobos 12-3 but lost the rubber match on Sunday in 11 innings.

They followed that up with another loss on Tuesday to Harvard 8-2 to drop them to just 7-10 on the year.

This weekend they will try and turn things around but it won't be easy against a good Nevada team.

