Nevada and Fresno State continue their three-game series on Sunday afternoon when they play a doubleheader in college baseball.

Fresno State snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday when it beat Nevada 6-2 in the series opener.

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Nevada at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs scored three in the first and two more in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead and that was more than they would need to get the big Mountain West win.

They came into the series just 1-2 in the Mountain West, but with the big win on Friday are now looking to get over .500 in conference play for the first time this year.

Nevada, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as it tries and snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping to .500 overall.

The Wolf Pack enter Sunday just 8-7 but 4-2 in the Mountain West after they split a two-game set with Air Force and then swept San Jose State in a three-game series last weekend.

They got punched in the face early on Friday against the Bulldogs and didn't respond well. Sunday they hope they can flip the script and get a big win against Fresno State.

Regional restrictions may apply.