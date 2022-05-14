How to Watch Nevada at San Diego State in College Baseball

Nevada is on the road at San Diego State this weekend for the penultimate series of Mountain West play. Nevada picked up the victory in game one with a score of 6-3. The win improved the Wolfpack's overall record to 26-21 and the Mountain West record to 15-9. San Diego State is now 16-35 on the season and 8-17 in Mountain West play.

In game one, San Diego State got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second. Nevada tied it up in the fifth to tie it up. Two runs for the Wolfpack in the sixth gave them the win, but it was short-lived as the Aztecs posted their own runs in the sixth and seventh to tie it up. Three runs between the eighth and ninth for the Wolfpack were enough to secure the first win in the series.

Nevada is currently sitting second in the Mountain West standings behind UNLV. San Diego State is at the bottom of the standings only one game behind New Mexico. San Diego State will certainly be looking to pick up a game in this series to try and improve its seeding going into the conference tournament in two weeks.

