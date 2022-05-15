With the series tied at one game a piece, Nevada and San Diego State will both be looking for the win to take the series today.

Nevada and San Diego State will complete their Mountain West series in this afternoon's game. Nevada picked up game one with a score of 6-3, but San Diego State battled back in yesterday's game two to even the series with a 9-2 win. Nevada's record overall is now 26-22 and 15-9 in conference play. San Diego State improved to 17-25 overall and 9-17 in the Mountain West Conference.

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

In game one, San Diego State got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second. Nevada tied it up in the fifth and went ahead with an additional two runs in the sixth. Three runs between the eighth and ninth for the Wolfpack were enough to secure the first win in the series.

Game two was scoreless until the third inning when Nevada brought in a single run to take a 1-0 lead. The Wolfpack added another run in the fourth to make it 2-0, but the Aztecs cut the lead in half with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. That first run was enough to open the floodgates and the Aztecs brought in another eight runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth to capture the victory.

With things tied up going into game three and both teams playing great offense, today's win could really go to either team.

