Nevada and San Jose State wrap up their three-game Mountain West series on Sunday afternoon in college baseball.

Nevada came into its weekend series with San Jose State red-hot from the plate. The Wolf Pack scored 45 runs in four games, all wins, heading into the weekend.

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Nevada at San Jose State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The offensive explosion helped them win the last three games of their series with Air Force and a midweek game with Saint Mary's on Tuesday.

Nevada is looking to stay hot on Sunday before getting ready for a four-game set with Arizona starting on Thursday.

San Jose State, though, will be looking to send the Wolf Pack home with a loss as it tries to end the weekend with a big win.

The Spartans have had an up-and-down Mountain West season as they have swept San Diego State twice, but has also lost five of six to UNLV including a three-game sweep last weekend.

They were able to bounce back with a 5-4 win against Santa Clara on Tuesday, but they need to play better in conference.

On Sunday, they will wrap up their season series with Nevada and are looking to knock off Nevada a get an important home win.

Regional restrictions may apply.