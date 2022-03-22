Both coming off wins on Sunday, Nevada and San Francisco meet at Benedetti Diamond on Tuesday for mid-week college baseball action.

Nevada and San Francisco both ended last weekend on a high note, grabbing the Sunday win in their respective series after dropping the first two games. On Tuesday, they'll square off at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco for some mid-week action.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Nevada vs. San Francisco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack had to come back to earn their win over Fresno State on Sunday, erasing a 5-1 deficit with a five-run sixth inning before eventually winning the game in the 10th inning. Junior catcher Matt Clayton provided the spark for the Nevada offense, driving in three runs and hitting his first home run of the year.

San Francisco's win came with slightly less drama. The Dons shut out Santa Clara 9-0 behind a 13-strikeout performance from its pitching staff.

At the plate, graduate first baseman Gabe Giosso went 2-for-4 with a home run and four runs driven in. Giosso leads the Dons this season with 18 RBIs, and is second on the team with a .308 batting average.

Nevada has won the last four meetings between these schools, dating back to 2018. They last faced each other in 2019, in an 8-1 win for the Wolfpack.

First pitch Tuesday is at 5 p.m. ET. You can find the game on Stadium 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.