After five home games, Nevada heads on the road this weekend for a Mountain West series against San Jose State beginning Friday night. The Wolfpack have been rolling in April and are now within range of the top of the Mountain West standings.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Coming into this weekend, the Wolfpack have won four games in a row, and nine of their last 11, dating back to early April. They're 20-15 on the season and 12-6 in conference play, three games back of in-state rival UNLV for first place in the conference.

During that span, Nevada's offense is averaging 11.5 runs per game. The Wolfpack have scored double-digit runs in six of the 11 games, including three of the last four.

With their recent run of success, Nevada's team batting average is up to .323 on the season through 35 games. That ranks fourth nationally.

San Jose State comes into this game after picking up a close win on Tuesday, beating Santa Clara 5-4. That win got the Spartans back over .500 at 19-18. They're 9-9 in conference play. They've now won five of their last eight, including a sweep of San Diego State.

First pitch on Friday is set for 9 p.m. ET. You can find the game on Stadium 3.

