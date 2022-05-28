Skip to main content

How to Watch the Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. San Jose State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Jose State and Nevada look for their shot to get into the Mountain West baseball title game against Air Force on Saturday.

It is nice to see the Mountain West tournament back in action after the last two were canceled because of the pandemic. The last winner of this tournament was Fresno State in 2019. Neither Nevada or San Jose State have ever won it all. They'll both be trying to change that today in San Diego at Tony Gwynn Stadium. 

These two played in the first game of this tournament with the No. 3 Spartans edging out the No. 2 Wolfpack 2-1. Both starters were dealing in that one as SJSU starter Jonathan Clark went six innings while only giving up one run on three hits. Nevada didn't score again after it tied up the game in the second inning. 

Nevada got a chance to prove itself, though, and it just did that by beating No. 1 UNLV 7-3. It was Nevada's first-ever tournament victory over UNLV. Nevada righty Kade Morris had a lot to do with that holding the Rebels scoreless in six innings. San Jose State went on to lose its next game against No. 4 Air Force by the same score. 

Nevada was the Mountain West regular-season champ in 2021 so you know there is unfinished business here today. The winner of this game will go on to face Air Force just hours later. Air Force has won both of their games in this tournament. If it loses to either San Jose State or Nevada in the Saturday nightcap, it will still have a shot at redemption in the finale on Sunday. 

