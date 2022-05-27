Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada and UNLV will meet in their second game of the Mountain West tournament in this college baseball matchup.

Nevada and UNLV will play their second games of Mountain West tournament play today. No. 2 seeded Nevada kicked off tournament play against San Jose State in which it lost 2-1. The loss dropped Nevada's overall record to 28-25. No. 1 seeded UNLV played No. 4 seeded Air Force in a 5-2 loss to drop its overall record to 36-21.

The Rebels played from behind in the entirety of their game against Air Force. The Falcons were up 5-0 before the Rebels even got on the board. It wasn't until the bottom of the ninth that the Rebels were able to bring in two runs, but it was too little, too late.

Nevada's game was similar in that San Jose State went up 1-0 in the first inning. The Wolfpack was able to tie the game up and play even for one more inning, but San Jose scored another run in the fourth and Nevada was not able to recover. 

With only four teams playing in the West Coast Conference tournament, the winner of this game could end up being a rematch of the first round for either of these teams. The winner of this game will play the loser of the San Jose and Air Force game. 

