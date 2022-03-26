New Mexico travels to Colorado Springs this weekend to play a three-game series with conference rival Air Force in college baseball.

New Mexico hits the road this weekend looking to keep the momentum going from its 12-7 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Lobos got the big non-conference win against the Wildcats after taking two of three from Wichita State over the weekend.

The win improved their record to 9-12 coming into the weekend and 3-3 in conference play.

This weekend, the Lobos are looking to get back above .500 in conference play against an Air Force team that is just 1-4 in the Mountain West.

The Falcons split a two-game series with Nevada in their first conference weekend and then were swept by UNLV last weekend.

They did bounce back with a big 4-3 win at Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The win improved their record to 7-12 as the Falcons have struggled in the early part of the season.

This weekend they will look to get a big home series win to get back on track in the Mountain West.

Both of these teams are looking to get some traction in conference play and this series is a big one for them.

