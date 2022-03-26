Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico travels to Colorado Springs this weekend to play a three-game series with conference rival Air Force in college baseball.

New Mexico hits the road this weekend looking to keep the momentum going from its 12-7 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the New Mexico at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos got the big non-conference win against the Wildcats after taking two of three from Wichita State over the weekend.

The win improved their record to 9-12 coming into the weekend and 3-3 in conference play.

This weekend, the Lobos are looking to get back above .500 in conference play against an Air Force team that is just 1-4 in the Mountain West.

The Falcons split a two-game series with Nevada in their first conference weekend and then were swept by UNLV last weekend.

They did bounce back with a big 4-3 win at Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The win improved their record to 7-12 as the Falcons have struggled in the early part of the season.

This weekend they will look to get a big home series win to get back on track in the Mountain West.

Both of these teams are looking to get some traction in conference play and this series is a big one for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

New Mexico at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961486 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch Michigan at Johns Hopkins in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 3, 2017; Dublin, OH, USA; Ben Martin drives the ball down the fourteenth fairway during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17703234
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17952937
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana vs. UConn Women's NCAA Sweet 16

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) leads a bench celebration Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as IU rolls past Charlotte, 85-51, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney. DOMINANT 1A Iu Uc Ncaa Bb 2h Bench Celebrate 1
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Indiana: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown46 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Rays vs Red Sox

By Evan Massey56 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Tigers

By Adam Childs56 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Pennsylvania in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy