How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mountain West rivals, New Mexico and Fresno State, take each other on for the second series this season.

New Mexico finds itself just under .500 at 13-16 overall this season and 5-7 in conference play. 

The Lobos were able to find a win against New Mexico State on Tuesday 7-4 after getting massively swept by UNLV for a total of 57-13 over the three-game span.

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in college baseball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream New Mexico at Fresno State in college baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They had another win against the Aggies 19-2 before the UNLV series so hopefully, that momentum carries all the way through this three-game series.

Fresno State sits in the same boat as New Mexico. The Bulldogs are 13-15 overall this year, but they are 7-5 against conference opponents. 

In their last two series, they were able to sweep San Diego State by a combined score of 15-3 and then they dropped two of three against Air Force the last one by just one run.

These two teams have already played in a three-game series this year back in early March. The Lobos were able to come away with the win 2-1 winning the first and last game. The Bulldogs won the middle game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

