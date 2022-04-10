Mountain West rivals, New Mexico and Fresno State, take each other on for the second series this season.

New Mexico finds itself just under .500 at 13-16 overall this season and 5-7 in conference play.

The Lobos were able to find a win against New Mexico State on Tuesday 7-4 after getting massively swept by UNLV for a total of 57-13 over the three-game span.

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in college baseball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream New Mexico at Fresno State in college baseball on fuboTV

They had another win against the Aggies 19-2 before the UNLV series so hopefully, that momentum carries all the way through this three-game series.

Fresno State sits in the same boat as New Mexico. The Bulldogs are 13-15 overall this year, but they are 7-5 against conference opponents.

In their last two series, they were able to sweep San Diego State by a combined score of 15-3 and then they dropped two of three against Air Force the last one by just one run.

These two teams have already played in a three-game series this year back in early March. The Lobos were able to come away with the win 2-1 winning the first and last game. The Bulldogs won the middle game.

