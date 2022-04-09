Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico will hit the road to take on Fresno State on Saturday evening in college baseball action.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full swing and fans have already seen tons of great games so far. On Saturday, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch around the nation. One intriguing game will feature New Mexico hitting the road to face off against Fresno State.

How to Watch the New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream the New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Lobos have started off the year with a 13-17 record. It hasn't been the start that New Mexico was looking for, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Last time out, the Lobos ended up losing to Fresno State by a final score of 11-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bulldogs are 14-15 entering this game. Fresno State is in the exact situation that New Mexico is in and need wins to turn things around. In their last game, the Bulldogs ended up dominating Fresno State and will look to continue that trend today.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While these two teams aren't contenders right now, they are fairly evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

New Mexico at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
