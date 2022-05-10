New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico State heads to Albuquerque to face arch-rival New Mexico in a non-conference battle,

New Mexico State (18-26) was swept over the weekend at California Baptist and hits the road again Tuesday to face in-state rival New Mexico (18-28) for the third time this season.

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the New Mexico State at New Mexico college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos beat the Aggies twice in Las Cruces earlier this season, including a 7-4 win on April 5. Sophomore Jeffrey David gave New Mexico the lead in the top of the ninth with a bases-clearing double to break open a tie game.

New Mexico lost two of three at Nevada last weekend and is 9-18 in Mountain West Conference play. New Mexico State is last in the Western Athletic Conference at 8-16.

Junior right-hander Cam Blazek gets the start for the Aggies. He has started four times in 14 appearances and enters with a 7.47 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 37.1 innings with 37 strikeouts.

Freshman right-hander Benjamin Baker-Livingston takes the ball for the Lobos. It is his first start after nine relief appearances. He has a 16.55 ERA and 3.27 WHIP in 10.1 innings.

New Mexico leads the all-time series 162-91 and has won the last two meetings.

