How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina hosts North Carolina A&T for a one-game clash in college baseball on Wednesday.

After sweeping Alabama in a three-game series over the weekend, South Carolina will host North Carolina A&T at Founders Field in a one-game showdown on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks will take on the Aggies for only the third time in team history, with a 2-0 Aggie win in the 2019 season as the last matchup between these two Carolina rivals.

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina Today

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream North Carolina A&T at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

South Carolina completed a three-game sweep of Alabama with an 11-5 win on Saturday afternoon, tying a season-high with 14 hits and scoring runs in six of eight innings. Andrew Eyster set a career-high with six RBI in the victory, including a home run in the third inning.

On the mound, Will Sanders got the win for the Gamecocks, his sixth of the season, striking out eight in seven innings of work, while Matthew Becker and Cade Austin finished the game off.

As for North Carolina A&T, they fell to Pittsburgh by a final score of 13-9 in extra innings in their last contest. Despite holding the lead in the top of the tenth inning, the Panthers pulled away.

The Gamecocks and Aggies will square off in South Carolina on Wednesday night.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

North Carolina A&T at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
