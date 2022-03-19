Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ACC rivals battle Saturday when North Carolina and Duke play the second of a three-game series in college baseball.

North Carolina and Duke hate each other, which normally leads to great games in whatever sport they are playing. Saturday, the rivalry hits the diamond when the Tar Heels and Blue Devils battle in game two of a three-game weekend set.

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the North Carolina at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina came to Durham 15-2 on the year and on a four-game winning streak. The good play has helped the Tar Heels move up to No. 15 in the latest Top 25 poll.

It has been a great start of North Carolina, and one that has the Tar Heels undefeated in the conference coming into this weekend.

They swept Pitt last weekend at home to start ACC play 3-0 and gave them a leg up in the conference standings.

Saturday, they will look to add another conference win against their rival.

Duke opened play last weekend against Virginia and lost two of three. The Blue Devils dropped the first two 5-0 and 13-1 but then salvaged a win in the finale 7-6.

They made it two wins in a row when they beat West Virginia 2-1 on Tuesday and came into the weekend 10-7.

