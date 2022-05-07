North Carolina takes on rival NC State on Saturday in the second game of their three-game series

North Carolina came into its weekend series with NC State on a four-game ACC losing streak.

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

The Tar Heels were swept by Virginia last weekend and lost the last game of their series with Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

It's the latest line of games for a Tar Heels team who came into the weekend just 8-13 in the ACC but haven't won a series since beating Duke back in the middle of March.

This weekend they hope that changes and they can knock off an NC State team that came into the series on a four-game winning streak

The Wolfpack had last weekend off from ACC play and swept Radford in three games. The wins helped them bounce back from a series loss to Louisville two weeks ago.

NC State entered the weekend 11-9 in the ACC and 29-13 overall. They were just two games back of Louisville in the Atlantic Division and are looking to gain ground with a series win against the rival Tar Heels.

