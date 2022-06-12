Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: North Carolina vs Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas looks to earn a berth to the College World Series on Sunday when they take on North Carolina

Arkansas stayed hot on Saturday when they knocked off favored North Carolina 4-1. The Razorbacks got a great pitching performance and finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when they scored three runs.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: North Carolina vs Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: North Carolina vs Arkansas in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They would add another run in the seventh and just gave up a single run in the eighth to get the win.

The Razorbacks had scored a lot of runs in the regional, but the bats were most silenced on Saturday. They needed great pitching and they got it.

North Carolina has been red-hot coming into the super regionals, but couldn't solve the Razorbacks pitching and now find themselves a loss away from being eliminated.

The Tar Heels had to fight back in the regional so they are in a familiar situation, but now they must do it against a very confident Razorbacks team.

The Tar Heels are still the favorite to win the game on Sunday, but it won't be easy against a very good Arkansas team who is playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: North Carolina vs Arkansas in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
