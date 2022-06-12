Arkansas looks to earn a berth to the College World Series on Sunday when they take on North Carolina

Arkansas stayed hot on Saturday when they knocked off favored North Carolina 4-1. The Razorbacks got a great pitching performance and finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when they scored three runs.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: North Carolina vs Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They would add another run in the seventh and just gave up a single run in the eighth to get the win.

The Razorbacks had scored a lot of runs in the regional, but the bats were most silenced on Saturday. They needed great pitching and they got it.

North Carolina has been red-hot coming into the super regionals, but couldn't solve the Razorbacks pitching and now find themselves a loss away from being eliminated.

The Tar Heels had to fight back in the regional so they are in a familiar situation, but now they must do it against a very confident Razorbacks team.

The Tar Heels are still the favorite to win the game on Sunday, but it won't be easy against a very good Arkansas team who is playing well.

