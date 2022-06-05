Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina and Georgia battle Sunday afternoon in an elimination game with the winner heading to the regional finals in college baseball.

Georgia struggled to get its bats going on Friday when it lost to VCU 8-1 in the first round of the regionals.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Bulldogs didn't have any trouble finding them on Saturday as they blitzed Hofstra 24-1. They scored 13 times in the top of the third and effectively ended the game. 

They had no trouble against Hofstra, but they get a much tougher game on Saturday as they must now take on host North Carolina after the Tar Heels were upset by VCU on Saturday.

The Tar Heels came into the tournament red-hot and earned the right to host a regional.

They showed why in their first game beating Hofstra 15-4, but they were completely shut down against VCU on Saturday as they didn't score until the eighth and then had their comeback thwarted in the ninth in losing 4-3.

It was a shocking loss and one they now must try and bounce back from if they want to make it back to the regional finals.

The winner of the game will take on the Rams later Sunday but would need to beat them twice to make it to the super regionals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

North Carolina vs. Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18433548
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football Playoffs: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago0038317570h
PWBA Bowling

How to Watch PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18377941 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs. Central Michigan

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_10902873
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1012456426h
PGA Tour

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy