North Carolina and Georgia battle Sunday afternoon in an elimination game with the winner heading to the regional finals in college baseball.

Georgia struggled to get its bats going on Friday when it lost to VCU 8-1 in the first round of the regionals.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bulldogs didn't have any trouble finding them on Saturday as they blitzed Hofstra 24-1. They scored 13 times in the top of the third and effectively ended the game.

They had no trouble against Hofstra, but they get a much tougher game on Saturday as they must now take on host North Carolina after the Tar Heels were upset by VCU on Saturday.

The Tar Heels came into the tournament red-hot and earned the right to host a regional.

They showed why in their first game beating Hofstra 15-4, but they were completely shut down against VCU on Saturday as they didn't score until the eighth and then had their comeback thwarted in the ninth in losing 4-3.

It was a shocking loss and one they now must try and bounce back from if they want to make it back to the regional finals.

The winner of the game will take on the Rams later Sunday but would need to beat them twice to make it to the super regionals.

