How to Watch the ACC Tournament Final: North Carolina vs NC State in College Baseball

With East Carolina representing in the AAC championship and this rivalry in the ACC Championship, the state of North Carolina is showing out in college baseball this year. This matchup between North Carolina and NC State couldn't get much closer on paper. The Tar Heels are 37-19 on the season while the Wolfpack are 36-20 overall with both undefeated in this tournament so far. NC State got the slight advantage in the regular season, winning two games to one over UNC back in early May. They're both undefeated in the conference tournament. Who will be able to get the edge here today?

How to Watch the ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina has been particularly dominant in its three ACC tournament games. It won 9-2 against Clemson in their opener and then 10-0 against Virginia Tech in the next game. The Tarheels beat Notre Dame 7-2 to get to this position. Only surrendering three runs in three games is pretty incredible. They did need some late-inning heroics to break a 2-2 tie going into the eighth against the Irish. They scored five in the last two frames to help secure a spot here today.

NC State got here by beating Wake Forest in its first game of the tournament. That win was impressive because it came right after the Wolfpack got swept by the Demon Deacons in their final regular-season series. They then beat Miami before beating Pittsburgh in their last game 8-3. That game was really never in question from the get-go as NC State hit three homers in the first to go up 5-0 and they cruised the rest of the way. Who's momentum will be most impactful in this rivalry championship game?

Regional restrictions may apply.