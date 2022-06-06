North Carolina looks to defend its home field in the regional final against VCU on Monday afternoon

North Carolina avoided elimination twice on Sunday when it took down Georgia 6-5 and then whipped VCU 19-8.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs VCU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs VCU in College Baseball

The Tar Heels were in elimination games due to VCU upsetting them 4-3 on Saturday. The Tar Heels came into the regional red-hot and looked great beating Hofstra 15-4 in the opening round, but the Rams cooled them off in their first game against each other.

They couldn't do it again as the Tar Heels bats exploded on Sunday to set up a win-or-go-home game on Monday.

The Rams blew their opportunity to send North Carolina home on Sunday, but luckily have another shot on Monday afternoon.

The Rams played well in their first two games but ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday. They will need to be much better on Monday if they want to pull off the second upset and earn a berth into the Super Regionals next weekend.

North Carolina will be the big favorite coming into the game on Monday and will look to get their bats going again as they look to avoid losing on their home field in the regional final.

